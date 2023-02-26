Home World Microwave oven, never put these foods in it: you risk your life
Microwave oven, never put these foods in it: you risk your life

Nowadays we really make a huge use of household appliances in the home environment. It is thanks to the appliances in the house that we are able to carry out the most common daily tasks, from cooking our food, cleaning our clothes, heating the house and so on.

Between an electric oven, a microwave oven, a refrigerator, a dryer, a dishwasher and so on and so forth, there are truly numerous household appliances that we use almost every day.

Today we are going to focus in particular on the microwave oven, which we use to cook our food quickly and economically, compared to using the electric oven, which takes longer and obviously requires more time.

The microwave oven is also very useful in the course of daily life for quickly reheating food that we have already prepared in the past hours, or possibly for defrosting food that we keep in the freezer. Specifically, we will provide you with some tips to understand which foods cannot be introduced into the microwave oven, on pain of breaking the appliance itself. It is in fact possible that, placing some foods inside the microwave oven, their cooking could make them carcinogenic. The first food that we recommend you avoid when cooking in the microwave oven is undoubtedly theegg.

In the event that it is cooked inside, in fact, it could even become toxic, and furthermore the high temperatures guaranteed by the microwave oven, generating steam, could even cause the egg itself to burst inside the appliance. The same goes for scrambled eggs, which when cooked in the microwave oven could have a decidedly bitter and not at all pleasant taste.

Other foods to avoid

In the case of potatoes on the other hand, cooking is possible as long as they are placed exclusively inside a specific container, paying attention to the elimination of the peel. The peel would in fact be responsible for the same effect that would occur for eggs with water vapour.

Another food to avoid for the microwave is the pollo, given that it must necessarily be cooked at high temperatures to avoid any bacterial poisoning. In the case of cooking in the microwave oven this is not possible, since the electromagnetic waves only reach a depth of 2 cm.

Peperoni – Technological passion

The same goes for i peppers and the chili: in this case, in fact, their peel, during microwave cooking, is able to lead to a chemical reaction with the capsaicin, which exacerbates the spicy flavor of the dish and can also make it toxic and harmful.

