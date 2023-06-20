Middle East, 4 Israelis killed, Hamas celebrates. Risk of escalation in the West Bank

JERUSALEM — Four Israelis dead, including a high school student, as many wounded. This is the toll of the latest Palestinian attack on an Israeli restaurant in the West Bank near the settlement of Eli.

With the concrete risk – just one day after the serious clashes between the Jerusalem army and the militiamen in Jenin – that the situation could deteriorate further, at a time when political tension also remains high, with Israel’s announcement of the construction of 4,000 new homes in the settlements which has aroused international condemnation, and in particular the American one.

