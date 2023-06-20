Home » Middle East, 4 Israelis killed, Hamas celebrates. Risk of escalation in the West Bank
World

Middle East, 4 Israelis killed, Hamas celebrates. Risk of escalation in the West Bank

by admin
Middle East, 4 Israelis killed, Hamas celebrates. Risk of escalation in the West Bank

JERUSALEM — Four Israelis dead, including a high school student, as many wounded. This is the toll of the latest Palestinian attack on an Israeli restaurant in the West Bank near the settlement of Eli.

With the concrete risk – just one day after the serious clashes between the Jerusalem army and the militiamen in Jenin – that the situation could deteriorate further, at a time when political tension also remains high, with Israel’s announcement of the construction of 4,000 new homes in the settlements which has aroused international condemnation, and in particular the American one.

See also  Massive fire in Ohio at a warehouse that recycles plastic - TV Courier

You may also like

Wamico, the first “on call” social network is...

Light Astrology, review of the comic by Liv...

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yue visits France to...

Sunday 25 June Gulp Fumetti is coming to...

Honduras, clash between gangs in a prison: 41...

Ikaro Kadoshi participates in the Seminar at “Nosso...

Dragan Stojković Pixi statement after the match with...

basketball players of Serbia in the quarter-finals of...

ROAD SAFETY In 2022, road fatalities in Europe...

“Vasco is our holidays”, fans in tents from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy