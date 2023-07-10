Middle East, Hezbollah tents on the border with Israel: tension rises

JERUSALEM – Not just the West Bank. For several months, tension has been rising in Israel on the northern front. A few weeks ago, news emerged that Hezbollah had set up some outposts on the border with Lebanon, two even in territory that the Jewish state considers its own.

Outposts that, despite diplomatic efforts, the Iran-sponsored group that a Beirut it represents a real state within the state it continues to maintain and use as a privileged observation point to study what is happening on the other side of the barrier.

