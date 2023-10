(LaPresse) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released footage on Friday of a raid against Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip by the commando naval Shayetet 13. The IDF stated that they were “terrorist infrastructure destroyed”, with a close-range operation. Israel plans to launch a long and difficult ground offensive in Gaza soon. (LaPresse)

October 27, 2023 – Updated October 27, 2023, 9:21 pm

