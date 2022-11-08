Home World Midterm, Biden: “Democracy is in danger, it’s time to defend it”. Trump: Nancy Pelosi is an animal
World

Midterm, Biden: "Democracy is in danger, it's time to defend it". Trump: Nancy Pelosi is an animal

Midterm, Biden: “Democracy is in danger, it’s time to defend it”. Trump: Nancy Pelosi is an animal

“Now the time has come for you to defend democracy”: is the appeal launched by Joe Biden in Maryland, in the last rally before the Midterm election.
“We know viscerally that our democracy is in danger, but we will be there. Power in America is where it has always been: in your hands, the hands of the people,” said the US president to the applause of the audience in a historically African American university. “It will be hard – he added then – but I think we can do it. I think we will win in the Senate, it will be harder for the House”.

Biden also returned to attack the Trumpian wing of the Grand Old Party during a virtual reception for the Democratic party: “We are facing some of the darkest forces we have ever seen in our history. These Republicans Maga (acronym of the Trumpian slogan Make America great again, ed) are made of another pasta, this is not the republican party of our fathers, it is a different thing “.

Meanwhile Donald Trump he defined “an animal” the speaker of the American House Nancy Pelosi. The former president spoke at a rally in Ohio in favor of Republican Senate candidate JD Vance. “He has impeached Me twice, for nothing,” he added, as if to justify himself.
Trump reminded his supporters that Pelosi had once asked him not to call illegal immigrants “animals”. At that point he went a little further in tone and said, “I think she’s an animal too, if you want to know the truth.” He then added that he will surely be criticized for the term he used and therefore tried to justify himself. “She – he explained – has charged me twice for nothing”.

Regarding the results, Trump ruled: “I think there will be a big Republican wave, starting from here.” And he showed the crowd of his supporters some polls that would indicate a 71% vote in favor of him.

