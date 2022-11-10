Home World Midterm elections: America looks to post-Trump
World

Midterm elections: America looks to post-Trump

by admin
Midterm elections: America looks to post-Trump

There is a clear dividing line in these midterm elections: from many sides, both in the Republican and Democratic fields, America is looking to post-Trumpism. Attention, not only to the candidate Trump, but to everything he represents: exaltation of bullying and extreme provocation, suspicion of institutions, derision of civil liberties, contempt for rules or electoral results (only when you lose).

