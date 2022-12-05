Home World Midterm elections, Georgia on the runoff: so the Democrats are playing for a more solid control over the Senate
World

by admin
New York – In 24 hours we will really know how the American midterm elections ended, because the outcome of the ballot scheduled for tomorrow in Georgia for the last remaining senatorial seat to be assigned will decide several important things. Not the majority of the upper floor, which is already Democrats, but the effectiveness with which they will be able to work, starting with the confirmations of the judges’ appointments, and perhaps even their candidate’s potential future run for the White House.

