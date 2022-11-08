Listen to the audio version of the article

On Tuesday, November 8, the United States goes to the polls for the mid-term elections, although more than 40 million people have already resorted to early voting. Midterms take place every four years, in the middle of the presidential term, when American citizens are called upon to renew much of Congress, determining the fate of the White House agenda for the next two years and in view of the next presidential elections. The predictions on the current vote lean towards an exploit by the Republican right, with immediate consequences on the balance of Joe Biden’s presidency and the balance of power in the US Chambers. All the more so in view of an increasingly likely re-candidacy of Donald Trump in 2024.

How does the Midterm vote work?

The entire House of Representatives (435 deputies in office for two years) and a third of the Senate (35 senators out of 100, in office for six years) are voted in the Midterm elections, in addition to the governors of 36 of the 50 states. In the case of the lower house, the vote reflects more popular will, with each state electing a number of deputies proportional to its population: at the head is California, with 53 elected representatives. For the upper house, however, each state elects two senators, even on different dates. The vote of the governors is managed by the individual states, each according to its own electoral legislation on the matter. The remaining four states will elect their own governor in 2024.

What is the stake at the political level?

The Midterm vote is seen as a sort of “test” on the incumbent president, sometimes with unflattering results for the current White House tenant. Biden himself has a disadvantage, thanks to an economic situation that sees inflation at stellar levels and fears about short-term growth. In the event of an electoral thud, Biden would find himself ruling in the second half of his term in a Republican-controlled parliament.

Currently, both branches of Congress have a Democratic majority. In the Senate the ratio is 50 to 50, but the vote of Vice President Kamala Harris breaks the parity in favor of the Dems. In the House the gap is more marked, with a ratio of 222 to 212 (one vacant seat). The situation is the result of the mid-term elections on November 4, 2018, when the White House was occupied by Donald Trump. The Republicans are now projected towards the reconquest of the House, while in the Senate the outcome hangs on some challenges hanging in the balance in “battleground” states.

With the 35 seats up for grabs removed, the Democrats start with an advantage of 36 seats against 29 for the Republicans. According to polls by Real Clear Politics, the right could rise to 48 seats (+19) in the Senate, against 44 seats for Democrats (“only” +8). Even in the House the Republicans are given the advantage with 216 seats, just two from the majority, against 194 for the Democrats. As for the governors’ challenge, according to the polling site, at the moment the Grand old party could get 24 against the 15 gods To the.