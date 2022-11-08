This article was previewed in the newsletter signed by Alberto Simoni, “Metternich”. To follow the midterm elections, an extraordinary edition will be released on Thursday 10. If you are not yet registered you can follow the instructions at this link: https://www.lastampa.it/edicola/profilo/newsletter.jsp

In the Senate

New Hampshire and Arizona: they are the ones that will indicate whether or not there will be a red wave. New Hampshire (results at 8pm) mostly, Granite State, bastion of independent voters, in love at the time, by John McCain. Republican candidate gen. Bolduc is Trumpian; if he breaks through, it’s hard to think elsewhere it won’t. The campaign’s key themes – inflation, crime and the economy – have no state borders. And then Arizona: a possible defeat of the former Democratic astronaut Marc Kelly would be sensational because he would have squandered an important advantage that at one point was in double figures. Also in Arizona, the immigration / security issue is added to the classic themes.

In the North Carolina. Ted Budd, a Republican, has a 5-point lead over Cheri Beasley. Why then do we have to look at what is happening here? Three reasons. The first is that in both 2016 and 2020 Trump won by a hair’s breadth. Finding out how much edge Budd will win (and if) is important to steer the night (the results will arrive around 7.30pm) and understand future dynamics; the second reason: this race has been overshadowed by other challenges with other big names that have taken the stage, but North Carolina always remains one of the most reliable thermometers of America’s mood. Finally, should Beasley make it – good at keeping the race open anyway – bad night for the Republicans.

The governors

There are 11 considered to be in the balance, out of 36. The Democrats believe they are doing better than the Republicans. There will be many women leading the states. Four of these races have national political significance. Let’s see them. Michigan: it will be a challenge between women, Gretchen Whitmerdemocratic, e Tudor Dixon, Republican. The first is the incumbent governor, she leads in the polls by 2-3 points, but Dixon is closing the gap. And around her, who won contested primaries thanks to the decisive support of Trump, the most interesting data revolves. A victory by her would represent an important thermometer both for Trump himself and for understanding what repercussions the Republican party would suffer. New York: Kathy Hochul, democratic, had to win in the carriage. Instead, on Saturday and Sunday the big names of the party, the Clintons, Kamala Harris and obviously Joe Biden, attended the rallies with her. Her rival is Lee Zeldin. Question: Will liberal Manhattan beat upstate’s rural and industrial areas? Oregon: It’s a three-way challenge, all women. For the Democrats, the race has become complicated, an internal feud has split the party and an independent candidacy has emerged: that of Betsy Johnson. The dem From Kotek and the Republican – well supported by a bloc of billionaires close to the GOP (such as former PayPal boss Thiel) – Christine Drazan. There hasn’t been a Republican to lead Portland in 40 years. Kotek is 4 points ahead of Drazan. Support for Johnson has slumped from 18 to 8% in recent weeks. Good news for the dem. Arizona: Kari Lake republican against Katie Hobbs. Jill Biden campaigned for Hobbs on Sunday, the race is tight, Lake slightly ahead. Democratic strategist Hilary Rosen said, “Kari Lake is popular and will win.” You then explained that in general the democrats have made the wrong election campaign: too much on the strength of democracy, less on concrete issues, inflation and immigration. Kari Lake, at the time, had among the main thorns the end of the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico. To this you added the issue of inflation. If she wins it will be a huge boost for the right.

To the Chamber

There are many sifde to monitor, with rising and big characters who risk the place. Background: The latest ABC / Washington Post poll says Republicans have just one point ahead, little to overwhelm but enough to keep Democrats from taking control of House. In short, the Speaker will change, and Nancy Pelosi, rumors and accredited sources, could move to Rome, the US headquarters in Via Veneto, in 2023. But this is another theme. Two races, in particular, will photograph a trend: New York, 17th District. Runs Patrick Maloney, head of the Democratic Electoral Committee. He runs in a district that has been redesigned and has 30% of Maloney’s old voters. And his advantage is dwindling. Aid has arrived: money from the party so as not to lose a discounted seat. Virginia, 2nd District. Beautiful challenge between Elaine Luria and Jen Kiggans. The first, a democrat, is a member of the 6 Jan Commission and has focused her electoral campaign on the fight to protect democracy. Kiggans was backed by Mike Pence and Trumpian Governor Youngkin, the first Republican to take the post since 2009. If Jen wins it would be a sign that the political climate has definitely changed since 2020.