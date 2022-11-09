Midterm elections with surprise. The Republicans snatch the conquest of the Chamber but there has not been the ‘red wave’, at least for now since many ‘duels’ are still open. Republicans have so far won five seats that were Democrats in the House. Control of the Senate remains in the balance but to have the definitive result we will probably have to wait for the ballot on December 6, given that in the Georgia seat the two African Americans in the race have been head-to-head for hours. Instead, there was a red ‘tsunami’ in Florida, where Governor Desantis in Florida is the new man of the GOP, probably destined to challenge former President Donald Trump in the ‘race’ for the Republican nomination for 2024. It is no coincidence that the tycoon has already warned him: “Don’t apply, I know a lot of unflattering things about you”.

TWO WOMEN GIVE GIFT TO BIDEN IN NEW YORK The Democrats have held on to some key challenges starting with New York, with two women. In the ‘race’ for the governor, candidate Kathy Hochul, outgoing governor, won, while the state attorney general seems destined to remain led by Letitia James, the ‘black beast’ of former president Donald Trump. Hochul was challenged by Republican Lee Zeldin and the ‘race’ seemed much tighter during the election bell. Thus, President Biden’s party maintains a symbolic square like New York, which has been in the hands of the Democrats since 2007, at a time of uncertainty for the federal government. Although Hochul does not represent the left wing of the party, she has been very militant in defense of the right to abortion, proclaiming New York as a ‘state of refuge’ for all those women who wish to have an abortion and live in republican states where that right is. been prohibited: a position that has evidently made its way among the voters. 75 THE ‘NEGATIONIST’ CANDIDATES OF THE 2020 VOTE AND THOSE WHO WON The winning Republican candidates who did not recognize Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential elections have risen to 75. in three hundred. The ‘deniers’ loyal to Donald Trump have won their electoral races in many states, from Kentucky to Florida, from Indiana to North Carolina, and are currently ahead in at least another thirty matches. (breaking latest news) Bia / Zec