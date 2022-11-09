With a landslide victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, Ron DeSantis reconfirms himself as governor, cementing Florida’s identity as America’s second most populous republican state. “In the last four years we have seen great challenges for the people of our state, for the citizens of the United States and especially for freedom,” said DeSantis in the victory speech, “we chose facts rather than fear, the education instead of indoctrination, law and order instead of riots and disorder. Florida was the haven of sanity when the world went crazy. We have become a citadel of freedom for the people of this country and of the world ».

A little more than an hour after the close of the polls, which took place at 7 pm local time, the projections of the Associated Press had already decreed the overwhelming advantage of DeSantis, which reached almost 60% of the preferences. A “historic victory”, as he himself defined it. “We made promises to the people of Florida and kept them,” the governor said from his campaign headquarters in Tampa. “And today, after four years, people have made his verdict known: freedom is here to stay,” he exclaimed, unleashing the screams and choruses of his supporters.

Thanks to the unusual support of Hispanic voters, De Santis has dominated even in Miami-Dade County and by the widest margin for a Republican candidate in the past 40 years. “It is evident that in these elections we have had a large number of votes from people who had not chosen me last time”, he remarked smugly, adding that he was “honored” for having earned their “trust and support in these four years”. “Americans have voted with their feet in recent years and the results of that behavior have been as extreme as our landslide victory today,” said the governor, speaking of states and cities ruled by the left, which have seen “a frightening increase. of crime, skyrocketing taxes, medical authoritarianism and the abandonment of fundamental American values ​​».

New face of the Republican party

Defined by the Financial Times and other US media as “a Trump with brains and without drama”, DeSantis has now become the new face of the Republican party, the possible rival of the tycoon in the 2024 presidential elections. Born as a rising young man pushed by Trump, by now his figure stands as the anti-Trump of the Gop. Despite the result of the Midterm elections, DeSantis has been careful not to assure the residents of Florida his stay for the entire term of his term as governor. The eyes and ambitions of the young republican have long since been focused on the White House. If, according to polls, DeSantis would be the far-favored candidate in Trump’s absence, the former president’s lead in an eventual race against his former protegé in the primary appears to have dwindled.

The anti-Trump

At 44, DeSantis would be the young, strong, knowledgeable, charismatic and intelligent candidate Republicans who dislike Trump would vote for. A respectable Christian with a model family. In 2018 Trump had offered his support, participating in rallies on his behalf and calling him “a brilliant and young leader”, but in 2022 he did not participate in the governor’s reconfirmation campaign and did not invite him to his meeting organized in Miami for Senator Rubio, who in turn won the Senate. If in the past Trump had called DeSantis his “great friend”, today in private conversations he branded him with the adjective “ungrateful”, commenting with his team while monitoring the rise of the governor in the polls: “I created him I”. “I don’t understand what happened,” “I don’t understand why you don’t appreciate me more,” Trump allegedly said privately several times in recent months according to the Washington Post. It would seem that the two former allies have not spoken for a long time. Nonetheless, Trump voted for DeSantis in Palm Beach, Florida on Election Day, commenting: “It will be an exciting day for Republicans.”

(afp)

Who is DeSantis

A graduate with honors from Yale, an Ivy league university where he was captain of the baseball team, DeSantis was a model student at Harvard Law School, one of the best in the world, and even earned a bronze star for military merit. A member of the Florida House of Representatives since 2012 and an advocate of an intense fight against the Obama administration, he resigned in 2018 to focus on campaigning for the gubernatorial election. During his first term as governor, DeSantis transformed himself into a champion of the far right. Appreciated by many for its anti-restriction and anti-mask policy after the first months of the pandemic, the governor has banned schools from teaching the ‘critical race theory’, a theory based on the assumption that inequality between ethnicities is systemic and, therefore, an integral part of American society and its criminal justice system.

In addition to banning the use of certain math books that contained elements of critical race theory and “indoctrinated students,” DeSantis signed a law restricting discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools from kindergarten to elementary, defined by critics as ‘Don’t say Gay bill’. In response to Disney’s stance against that law, the governor eliminated the entertainment giant’s self-governing district in Orlando, ending the World Disney Company’s tax privileges and special status.

(afp)

In the storm caused by the Supreme Court decision against the Roe v. Wade, DeSantis has instituted a ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions in the case of rape or incest. Paladin of the fight against illegal immigration, this year he has suffered harsh criticism for having organized two flights that brought Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard: to prevent their arrival in Florida, the governor has “tackled the problem at its root”, transporting migrants to the island that is now a democratic bulwark, frequented by powerful liberal American elites. The Treasury Department is investigating the potential misuse of federal funds by DeSantis to finance the flights. Worried about the disproportionate increase in public debt, the governor is in favor of tougher sanctions against Russia; on the contrary, Trump has suggested that Ukraine come to terms with Putin. This year, DeSantis also established the Office of Electoral Crimes and Security to investigate voting irregularities. Some former inmates have been arrested for fraud for voting despite not having the right.