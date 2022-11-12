Home World Midterm Usa, Arizona to the dem: parity in the Senate with the Gop. Now Nevada and Georgia are expected
Midterm Usa, Arizona to the dem: parity in the Senate with the Gop. Now Nevada and Georgia are expected

Midterm Usa, Arizona to the dem: parity in the Senate with the Gop. Now Nevada and Georgia are expected

The victory in Arizona brings the Democrats to 49 senators in the Senate as well as the Republicans. The focus now shifts to Nevada and December 6 to Georgia

Democratic Senator, Mark Kelly, retained the seat in Arizona after a battle at the last vote with the Republican Blake Masters, an entrepreneur backed by former president Donald Trump. This is what a projection of CNN and NBC indicates. Arizona’s victory brings Democrats only one seat from having a majority in the Senate, where both parties currently have 49 senators.

The focus now shifts to Nevadawhere there is a close fight between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican Adam Laxalt, and on Georgia, where neither of the two candidates has obtained more than 50% of the votes and the ballot will be held on 6 December. If there was further parity after the results of the two states, then a situation of 50 seats to 50, the Senate would have a democratic majority thanks to the vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.

