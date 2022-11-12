Listen to the audio version of the article

Democratic Senator, Mark Kelly, retained the seat in Arizona after a battle at the last vote with the Republican Blake Masters, an entrepreneur backed by former president Donald Trump. This is what a projection of CNN and NBC indicates. Arizona’s victory brings Democrats only one seat from having a majority in the Senate, where both parties currently have 49 senators.

The focus now shifts to Nevadawhere there is a close fight between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican Adam Laxalt, and on Georgia, where neither of the two candidates has obtained more than 50% of the votes and the ballot will be held on 6 December. If there was further parity after the results of the two states, then a situation of 50 seats to 50, the Senate would have a democratic majority thanks to the vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.