“It was a great night for the Democrats.” Two days after the midterm vote, on Tuesday 8 November, the president of the United States continues to breathe sighs of relief for the result of the US vote. At an event in Washington to thank party activists, Biden recalled that it was the “first election since the attack (on Capitol Hill, ed) of January 6, 2021 and there was fear that democracy would not pass the test. . He passed it! ”. “You did it Joe!”, Sums up his deputy Kamala Harris, repeating the phrase uttered in a phone call, of which the video went viral, after the victory in the 2020 elections. “We did it Joe!”, Celebrating success at Midterm.

Having avoided the dreaded “red wave”, the traditional color of the Republicans, the exact measure of how far the Democrats have escaped the danger is still missing. The final numbers of the elections are in fact still uncertain for both branches. In the House of Representatives it will be necessary to wait days for a clear idea of ​​its composition, with the counting of the votes continuing in California, Oregon, Nevada and Arizona. There are 35 seats still to be filled. The Democrats leading the race in 24, and the Republicans – who only need nine more seats to reach the 218 necessary to control the House – in 11.

Senate hung on the result in three states

In the Senate, meanwhile, the Republicans can count on 49 seats, the Democrats on 48, and the assignment of the majority will go to a trio of fiercely contested states; Nevada, Arizona and Georgia. Both sides may still prevail in Nevada and Arizona, where counting late arrivals are expected to last several days, and could end, according to local electoral authorities, early next week. For Georgia’s final result, it will be necessary to wait for the ballot vote set for December 6.

According to some analysts, the Nevada should go to the Republicans (with 83% of the ballots scrutinized the Trumpian candidate Adam Laxalt leads with 49.4% against 47%, 6% of the outgoing senator Catherine Cortez Masto) while Arizona it should remain the prerogative of the dem (former astronaut Mark Kelly leads with 51.5% against 46.3% of the financier Blake Master, also sponsored by the tycoon, after the counting of 70% of the votes). In this case the Grand Old party would rise to 50, the Asinello party to 49, and the ballot in Georgia between the reverend dem Raphael Warnock (at 49.42% with 95% of the votes scrutinized) and the former football legend Herschel Walker (48.52%) imposed by Trump.

The choices of the candidate Chase are decisive

If the former wins, the dem will be able to count on Vice President Harris’ vote to break the tie in their favor, otherwise the Senate will come under the control of the GOP. To prevent one of the two from exceeding the 50% threshold was the libertarian candidate Chase Oliver (2.07%, equal to 81.175 thousand votes): a candidate difficult to pigeonhole and who proudly describes himself as “armed and gay”. Oliver does not intend to give the endorsement to anyone, but he hopes to invite both duelists to a forum for a confrontation with libertarian and independent voters. Potentially, his sympathizers will make the difference, as long as they go to vote.