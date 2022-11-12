Home World Midterm Usa, to Mark Kelly the seat in Arizona. The dem one step away from the conquest of the Senate: towards the defeat of the Trump Republicans
World

by admin
NEW YORK. Democrat and former astronaut Mark Kelly wins in Arizona. Kelly beats Republican Blake Masters, backed by Donald Trump, and holds a key Senate seat for liberals. This is what emerges from the projections of the American media. His victory gives the Democrats 49 seats in the Senate, one less to secure a majority. The focus now shifts to Nevada, where there is a close fight between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican Adam Laxalt, and to Georgia, where neither candidate has obtained more than 50% of the votes and it will go to the ballot. on December 6. If there was further parity after the results of the two states, then a situation of 50 seats to 50, the Senate would have a democratic majority thanks to the vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.

