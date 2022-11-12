NEW YORK. Democrat and former astronaut Mark Kelly wins in Arizona. Kelly beats Republican Blake Masters, backed by Donald Trump, and holds a key Senate seat for liberals. This is what emerges from the projections of the American media. His victory gives the Democrats 49 seats in the Senate, one less to secure a majority. The focus now shifts to Nevada, where there is a close fight between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican Adam Laxalt, and to Georgia, where neither candidate has obtained more than 50% of the votes and it will go to the ballot. on December 6. If there was further parity after the results of the two states, then a situation of 50 seats to 50, the Senate would have a democratic majority thanks to the vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.