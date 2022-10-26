The sand in the Joe Biden administration hourglass has halved. The mid-term elections, the midterm, and there are not only seats, majorities and internal political balances at stake. “I think people will have to face a recession and will not be willing to write a blank check to Ukraine,” Kevin McCarthy, minority leader in the House for Grand old party. This is precisely the issue that interests the European chancellors: what strength will Biden’s executive have at the end of the electoral challenge? The situation before the mid-term elections on November 8, according to some polls, sees the Republicans ahead of the House. While in the Senate, due to some weak Republican candidates and a substantial loss of consensus, the race is still open. Without a majority in both houses of Parliament, the Republicans’ obstruction would influence the decisions of Biden, who is committed to safeguarding the economy and gaining the support of public opinion in view of a new round of joust in the Democratic primary. In response to the California Republican’s remarks, the Presidents of the United States said with disappointment: “They don’t understand that. It’s not just Ukraine. It’s Eastern Europe, it’s NATO… There are very serious consequences. They don’t have a sense of what American foreign policy is. ‘

A message that can also be fully conveyed to that part of his party, the far left wing, which asked to “make an active effort towards a diplomatic solution”. In a letter, signed by Pramila Jayapal, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Jamie Raskin and Ilhan Omar, that rib of the Democratic Party says it is concerned about the cut in relations between Russia and the United States. According to some experts, Russia would like to deal only with a super power like the US. Biden did not reply, but in recent months he has always signaled that “there will be no negotiation without Ukrainian representatives. It is their territory ». Speaking of the letter was John Kirby, spokesman for the White House. He thanked on behalf of Biden for their concerns but said: “Zelensky has the right to decide what success is, his country being his country. The war could end quickly if Putin decides to withdraw his troops ».

If for American and European politics, the issue of support for Zelensky is a decisive issue, for public opinion the situation with Russia and foreign policy are not. In a survey conducted by Gallup only 1% of respondents believe that the most important problem in the country is the war in Ukraine or in general foreign policy US. Issues outclassed by economic criticalities such as inflation and the battles for civil rights, especially after the overturning of the sentence Roe v. Wade. Another study, conducted by the Pew research center, highlights the change, which took place between May and September, in the answers to the same questions about the war. In May, 59% of Americans were worried that Russia might invade other states in Eastern Europe. In September, 41% worried about it. The outcome of the conflict five months ago affected 55%, while in September only 38% cared about a possible Ukrainian defeat. The latest survey, conducted by Critical issues poll of the University of Maryland, and the only one available after the ongoing Ukrainian counter-offensive. The results show an overall decrease in the willingness to pay higher costs for gas and inflation. 60% of those interviewed said they were ready to pay more for energy, up from 62% in June. The attitude towards inflation, on the other hand, fell from 58 to 57%.

If this is the state of the art, then the midterm they are the pivotal point. The defeat of the liberals would cause American economic support to waver, falling all over to the European Union. From Brussels, Berlin, Rome and Paris people remain in line, but a change in the posture by the US would put governments and public opinion to the test. The energy and economic crisis would bring down the approval of the sending of weapons, sanctions and passive involvement of the EU. Furthermore, the possible turnaround to the stars and stripes would legitimize and amplify the requests of a appeasment, including Italians, on Ukrainian shoulders, which up to now have seemed inappropriate and ostentatiously weak. Together today in Berlin, Ursula Von der Leyen and Olaf Scholz spoke of a Europe that will be central to the “reconstruction of Ukraine” and that will lead the EU to invest “1.5 billion a month in this effort”. The thought is in Kiev, the gaze turns to Washington.