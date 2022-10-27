NEW YORK – Abortion, inflation, fuel prices, weapons, immigration and the Donald Trump factor: these are the key themes of the election campaign in view of elections of midtermthat is “half term”, scheduled for November 8 in the whole United States and which will see the renewal of Congress at stake, with all 435 seats in the House and more than a third of the Senate (35 seats out of 100) over thousands of state posts, starting with the governors of thirty-six states and almost all state parliaments.