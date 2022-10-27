Home World Midterm, what are midterm elections in the United States
Midterm, what are midterm elections in the United States

Midterm, what are midterm elections in the United States

NEW YORK – Abortion, inflation, fuel prices, weapons, immigration and the Donald Trump factor: these are the key themes of the election campaign in view of elections of midtermthat is “half term”, scheduled for November 8 in the whole United States and which will see the renewal of Congress at stake, with all 435 seats in the House and more than a third of the Senate (35 seats out of 100) over thousands of state posts, starting with the governors of thirty-six states and almost all state parliaments.

