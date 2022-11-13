The Democrats retain control of the Senate for another two years thanks to the crucial victory of Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada, with which they give a major success to Joe Biden. «This is a victory and a revenge for the party. The voters rejected the Republicans Maga, ”says liberal Senator Chuck Schumer triumphantly, who will retain the leadership of the Democrats in the Senate. The result of Nevada – where the president’s party also won the race for secretary of state with Cisco Aguilar – is yet another cold shower for the Republicans in this Midterm election, which they faced optimistic in anticipation of a red wave. This was not the case: the Democrats have retained control of the Senate and in the House they are in the running to lose far fewer seats than expected.

Cortez Masto defeated Adam Laxalt, a candidate supported by Donald Trump, and gave the liberals the 50th seat in the Senate, to which is added the decisive vote of Vice President Kamala Harris. The conservatives, on the other hand, count on 49 seats. Only one remains to be assigned but it will be decided on December 6 by the ballot in Georgia between the Democrat Raphael Warnock and the Republican Herschel Walker. The heavy defeat of the Grand old party in Nevada is added to those in Arizona and Pennsylvania, and fuels the internal controversy of the party that appears increasingly split. “He died. It’s time to bury it and build something new, ”Conservative Senator Josh Hawley tweeted after the outcome of the Nevada vote.

The candidates supported by Trump have lost all or almost all of the vote and the former president is considered by many conservatives – including Fox, the ex megaphone of the tycoon – to be responsible for the Republican debacle. Trump has for days rejected the accusations and counterattacked: according to rumors he is engaged in a whirlwind of phone calls to blame the defeat on his enemy Mitch McConnell.

Control of the Senate is an important victory for Biden, who emerges strengthened by the Midterm elections which went far beyond expectations and historical precedents for the party. Success, is the provocation of some observers, could push Biden to rethink his possible candidacy for 2024. Taking a step back would allow him to leave having made history and at the height of success. For Biden it could be a temptation but we will have to wait, as the president himself said, for the beginning of next year to know his decision.

Even if the Republicans manage to win the race for the last remaining Senate seat in the state of Georgia, the Democrats would remain in control, with Vice President Kamala Harris able to cast a casting vote. Georgia will go to the ballot on December 6 as neither Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock nor former Trump-backed football star Herschel Walker got more than 50% of the vote.

The American president: «I can’t wait to work for the next two years. This victory gives me strength in negotiations with China. We remain focused on the second round in Georgia ». “I know I get there stronger.” Thus the president of the United States, Joe Biden, commenting on the results of the midterm elections in view of the meeting scheduled for tomorrow with Chinese president Xi Jinping. Biden said these words in Cambodia, Bloomberg reports, where he is attending the ASEAN summit. “I know Xi Jinping, and he knows me,” Biden added. “We have very few misunderstandings. We just have to figure out what the red lines are. ‘ It will be Biden’s first meeting in person with the Chinese president since the beginning of his mandate.