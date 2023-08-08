Migrant found dead in the French Alps on the border with Italy: an investigation is open

The list of dead on the Alpine border between Italy and France continues to lengthen. According to reports from French TV bfmtvthe body of a migrant was found on the connecting paths on Monday morning 7 August Montgenevre e Briancon. In these woods, every day hundreds of people try to cross the border trying to escape from the controls of the French border police. The body was found by a person who was passing on the trail on a mountain bike.

“Forbidden to pass”, the daily challenge of migrants in transit rejected at the Ventimiglia border. Doctors Without Borders video report

The Public Prosecutor of Gap assures Bfmtv that an investigation has been opened to ascertain the causes of death and an autopsy has already been ordered. According to initial information, it is a young adult, whose death seemed “quite recent” and whose “body bore no trace of violence or struggle”. “We are not dealing with a tragic and exceptional fact, but with a concrete eventuality that arises every day with every attempt”, explains the association On borders that counted ten confirmed deaths in recent years. People to whom it is difficult to give a face and a name: in 2018 Blessing died while running away from the police; in 2022 Fahtallah was found dead in the dam near Modane; in the same year the 14-year-old Aullar died crushed by the train in Salbeltrand. “It is not the mountains that kill, but the border system – concludes On Borders – the dead in the Mediterranean, in Cutro, in Ventimiglia and in the Alps are the result of the same planned policy of horror”.

