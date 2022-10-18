Home World Migrants, 4-year-old girl landed alone in Lampedusa: parents and sister stranded on the Tunisian coast
Migrants, 4-year-old girl landed alone in Lampedusa: parents and sister stranded on the Tunisian coast

Migrants, 4-year-old girl landed alone in Lampedusa: parents and sister stranded on the Tunisian coast

A 4-year-old girl arrived alone on a boat loaded with migrants in Lampedusa while her parents were stranded on the Tunisian beach from where the boat left. Majdi Karbai, elected to the Tunisian parliament in 2019 and currently in Italy where he lives and works with the Save The Children association, tells the story of yet another tragedy of the crossings of the central Mediterranean. “A 4-year-old Tunisian migrant girl landed alone in Lampedusa – she writes on Twitter – the parents, together with her seven-year-old sister, remained on the Tunisian coast due to panic” during the moments of departure, with the boat of the smugglers “who pushed the boat to leave.”

The Save the Children team in Lampedusa, spokeswoman Giovanni Di Benedetto explains, immediately guaranteed assistance and support to the child “by welcoming, listening and responding to her needs and promptly reporting the case to the competent authorities”.

The little girl, according to what is learned, has already been transferred from the island to a protected community. “We consider it essential to take care of her immediately so that her protection and safety are ensured – adds Di Benedetto – and the immediate activation of the necessary measures to facilitate reunification with her family”.

