PALERMO. In the central Mediterranean 40 migrants are in danger, at risk of drowning. This is the alert launched by Alarm Phone, which explains: «A relative of one of these people informed us of a boat in danger that is trying to escape from Tunisia. People are reporting that Tunisia’s so-called coastguards removed their engine, beat some of them and abandoned them at sea.

The Aringhieri and Diciotti ships of our Coast Guard are engaged on two objectives southeast of the coasts of eastern Sicily, rescuing a thousand migrants aboard two overloaded fishing boats. We await information regarding the involvement of other naval units or possible ports of destination, once the rescues have been completed. Last night, a Médecins Sans Frontières team aboard the Geo Barents rescued 190 people – including some unaccompanied minors – after the boat they were traveling on was stabilized by the aid vessel Louise Michel.

Meanwhile, another boat arrived in Lampedusa this morning with 202 migrants, including 45 women and 4 minors. People rescued by the CP324 patrol boat of the Coast Guard: the boat of about 8 meters, which left yesterday morning from Sfax in Tunisia, was adrift like the one for which the alarm was raised by the Alarm Phone. The migrants, originally from Congo, Cameroon and Nigeria, were transhipped and taken to the Favarolo pier. They said they paid 3,000 Tunisian dinars for the trip. Between night and dawn, in Lampedusa, another 167 migrants had already landed.

* Updating