Migrants, a boat from Libya to Italy capsizes in Greece

The number of bodies recovered by the Greek coastguard has risen to 78 after the tragic shipwreck of a boat loaded with migrants off the coast of Pylos, on the Peloponnese coast. This was reported by the Greek press agency Ana-Mpa, adding that the search for the missing continues. 104 people were rescued by the Greek authorities, four of whom were taken by helicopter to Kalamata hospital. None of the survivors wore a life jacket. All the migrants were taken to the port of Kalamata, where civil protection was activated to welcome them.

Search and rescue operations involve two patrol boats and a coast guard rescue vessel, a Greek navy frigate, seven vessels that were in the area, a navy helicopter and a drone. “According to the statements of the people who were on board, the number of passengers was 750: we fear that unfortunately the number of dead will rise a lot,” said the governor of the Peloponnese region, Panagiotis Nikas, on the website of Kathimerini. Nikas then explained that the Region has already started the “rental of special trucks for the correct management of the bodies” given that the Kalamata hospital is not equipped to deal with the emergency. The governor also added that a reception area for survivors has been set up in the city of Kalamata, to meet the needs of blankets, clothes and food.

According to the first testimonies of the survivors, brought to Kalamata, the boat had left from Tobruk in Libya and was headed for Italy. At the time of the rescue, none of the migrants on board were equipped with a life jacket. It was precisely the Italian authorities who alerted the Greek authorities of the shipwreck, around 2.30 this night.

The Greek authorities had already been informed yesterday of the presence of a vessel “with a large number of foreigners on board”. The fishing vessel had been spotted by a Frontex plane and by two vessels passing through the area “without this requiring assistance,” the Coast Guard said.

Another tragedy in the Aegean which, according to the UN agency, “reinforces the urgency of concrete and global action by States to save lives at sea and reduce dangerous voyages by expanding safe and regular routes to migration”.

New landing in Lampedusa

New landing in Lampedusa. A small boat with 20 migrants, including a woman, was intercepted by the men of the Finance Police. The migrants, who arrive from Guinea, Burkina Faso, Senegal and Mali, told rescuers they had left from Sfax, Tunisia. One of them had a wound on his temple. With the latest arrivals, there are 182 guests of the contrada Imbriacola hotspot.