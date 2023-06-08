Migrants, agreement with the EU Council for the reform of the rules. Yes from Italy

«We didn’t want the wording of texts that weakened the power to pass possibility of making agreements with third countries, always in the implementation of the projection on the external dimension» said Piantedosi. “It is a compromise that does not harm the international legal framework”, he specified, confirming that the principle is established that it will be the member state that decides with which countries to enter into agreements.

“A historic day! Home affairs ministers met today and adopted a solid basis for negotiations with the European Parliament on two of our main migration pact proposals. Today we showed that we will not give up. After years of failures, we have shown that, on migration, Europe can deliver.” Thus on Twitter the vice president of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas.

The commissioner for internal affairs of the EU, Ylva Johansson, relied on an athletic metaphor: “In this marathon, we have maybe 100 meters left”. There are those who fear that the lengths, or the obstacles, are others. The Interior Ministers of the 27 are meeting today in Luxembourg for a Home Affairs and Justice Council on one of the taboos of Community policies: the reform of migration rules in the EU, in this case included in the Migration and Asylum Pact which the Commission would like to close by 2024.

Johannson has already expressed herself with optimism, after the last three negotiating rounds of the permanent representatives in the EU have revealed some hope of an agreement by d-day of 8 June.

The excessive burden on coastal countries

The green light from the Council was conditional on the support of about two thirds of the member states, with the further constraint of representing at least 65% of the population. Translated into practice, it means that countries such as France, Germany and above all Italy had to express themselves in favor of a reform that had remained pending since the 2015 migration crisis and bounced back from one attempt to another in the (almost) decade before the vote in 2024.

The object of the dispute is the excess of responsibility on the shoulders of coastal states such as Greece, Italy, Malta and Spain, now in charge of a process that goes from the first interrogations to the analysis of asylum applications. The hypothesis evaluated for the longest time is that of a quota system to redistribute flows among the various EU countries, opposed by the countries most hostile to any mechanism of collaboration such as Poland and Hungary.