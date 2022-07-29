Home World Migrants and the hybrid war of the Russians: who benefits from the landings
World

Migrants and the hybrid war of the Russians: who benefits from the landings

by admin
Migrants and the hybrid war of the Russians: who benefits from the landings

They call her “Strategy of chaos” and Italy is at its heart, from the new migrants pushed to leave the Libyan coasts of Cyrenaica, up to the elections on 25 September, which could also be affected by these arrivals.

It is the evolution of Russian “hybrid war”which has become much more ambitious after the intervention in Syria, which combines traditional warfare tools with more asymmetrical ones to destabilize the West and order based on shared rules.

See also  US-China, at APEC there is evidence of dialogue in view of Monday's virtual summit between Xi and Biden

You may also like

Usa: floods in Kentucky, six children among the...

Ukraine-Russia, news on the war today 30 July

Since the fall of Draghi, the arrivals of...

In the first half of this year, the...

Chinese rocket in uncontrolled fall: it could crash...

Austria, the doctor threatened by the No Vax...

Kishida visits the United States at the end...

“All’arco di Tito. An ambassador of Israel in...

The world of American TV lines up for...

Today’s developments in Russia’s war against Ukraine |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy