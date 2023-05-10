Migrants and work, crossfire on the Meloni government from France and Spain. And the premier and Tajani respond

On the one hand the clash (reopened) with the Franceon the other the tensions with the Spain. The Italian government ends up once again at the center of accusations and criticisms from neighboring EU countries. Only last week the crisis broke out between Rome and Paris, when the minister Gerald Darmanin he attacked the Meloni executive on the management of migrants, precipitating diplomatic relations. Today, despite the half-steps back, the head of the party reiterated Emmanuel Macron in an article in Le Figaro, where the premier is associated with Marine Le Pen. “Obviously there is some problem of maintaining consensus that needs to be addressed, but it is an internal problem. I don’t want to get into it, I understand the difficulties”, replied the Prime Minister trying to minimize. While the Minister of Infrastructure Matthew Salvini he immediately started in defense: “Unacceptable and offensive tones,” he wrote on Twitter. “France cannot teach anyone lessons. Show respect to the Italian government”. Meanwhile, the Spanish front has also opened. The Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz in fact, he declared that the Meloni government is making reforms “against workers”. An “unacceptable” judgment for the Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

The clash with France – Reopening tensions with Macron and Paris was an article in Le Figaro entitled: “Despite their differences, Meloni agitated as an anti-Le Pen bogeyman by the government”. In fact, in the piece, some statements by the head of Macron’s party and MEP are quoted Stephane Sejourne which returns to the management of migrants by the Italian executive. “The French far right takes the Italian far right as a model. Their incompetence and impotence must be denounced. Meloni makes a lot of demagoguery on illegal immigration: its policy is unjust, inhumane and ineffective“, he said. Le Figaro summarizes the goal of the minister’s words Darmanin with “attacking Giorgia Meloni to embarrass Marine Le Pen”: “At the risk of irritating a neighbor of France, Macron’s camp is using Italy’s nationalist leader as a new bogeyman against Rassemblement National (Rn). Useful, one year before the 2024 European elections, in view of which the allies of the head of state imagine relaunching the duel between a ‘centre bloc’ and a ‘nationalist bloc’”.

Le Figaro devotes two pages to the issue of the influx of migrants at the Italy-France border and to the French border protection strategy. “Against the background of a diplomatic crisis between the two countries – writes the newspaper – reinforcements have arrived in Menton to deal with an ever stronger influx of illegal immigrants”. Recalling that “42,000 migrants have arrived in Italy since the beginning of the year, against 11,000 in the same period last year”, Le Figaro writes that “this record influx is a source of strong tensions between France and Italy. They escalated into a diplomatic crisis last week, when Gérald Darmanin told Rmc that the Italian prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, is ‘incapable of solving migration problems’.

In the reportage from Menton, Le Figaro describes the French device to curb the influx of migrants in France: “A dozen vans of the mobile forces are lined up in front of the border post, proof that the reinforcements promised by the government have arrived”. These are “two companies of police officers and two squadrons of gendarmerie”, for a force of “400 men, counting the reservists and soldiers of the Sentinelle force, who take turns day and night at the border to prevent the entry into France of foreigners in an irregular situation”. “From 1 January – writes the newspaper – according to a balance drawn up on 4 May by the prefecture of Maritime Alps, 9,737 foreigners in an irregular situation were subject to a ‘non-admission’ procedure. This means that they were handed over directly to the Italian authorities after being stopped. It is a third more than last year in the same period. Another 2,870 foreigners were arrested in the rest of the department, outside the border area. It is 70% more than in the same period of 2022 and clear proof that the device, despite all the means deployed, remains permeable”.

Tensions with Spain – Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Diaz, as well as Minister of Labour, has also spoken out against the Meloni government. You accused the prime minister of carrying out reforms “against workers”, arguing that the Spanish far-right party Vox is inspired by them. Meloni “issued a decree against workers” and for the “return of junk contracts” on May 1st, said Diaz answering a question in Parliament from a Vox deputy. Foreign Minister Tajani himself expressed his opinion on this statement: “I’m sorry that the Spanish Deputy Prime Minister interfere in Italian political life giving unacceptable judgments on the government’s choices. Your party’s electoral difficulties do not justify offenses to a European partner and ally. That’s not the way to collaborate.”