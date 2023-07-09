Migrants, boat sinks off the coast of Tunisia: one dead and ten injured

At least 10 Tunisian migrants are missing and one is dead. They were aboard a barge that sank off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy. A judicial official said on Sunday. The coast guard rescued 11 people on the boat, which left from the coast of Zarzis, as explained by Faouzi Masmoudi, judge of Sfax.

In addition, there are 61 migrants, including two women, who landed in Lampedusa this morning after the Libyan launch on which they were traveling was rescued, in the Sar area, by the CP324 patrol boat of the Coast Guard. The group, made up of Egyptians, Syrians, Pakistanis and Ethiopians, told rescuers that they set sail at 7.30 yesterday from Zuwara in Libya. All, after an initial health triage, were taken to the hotspot in the Imbriacola district where there are now 877 guests present. At the moment, no transfers are planned for the morning.

Finally today at 2 pm the Open Arms is expected to arrive from Brindisi with 299 migrants rescued in six interventions in the central Mediterranean. About ninety are minors. There are also 5 children, explains the Spanish NGO: «A girl who comes from Cameroon and travels with her parents, a five-year-old boy who travels with his mother and comes from Benin, two brothers from the Ivory Coast on board with the mom. Then there is M. who is 12 years old, is dressed in blue and is alone. He lost his sister in Tunis in an olive grove. The police were chasing them and they had to separate. He doesn’t know where he is now. This while Europe goes on an official visit to Tunisia to sign agreements. For all the boys and girls whose rights are violated, we are at sea”.