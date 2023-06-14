Home » Migrants bound for Italy shipwrecked off the coast of Greece, hundreds missing – Corriere TV




Over 70 victims. The video of the first people helped

(LaPresse) – The number of deaths has risen to over 70 shipwreck of a fishing vessel in the waters southwest of Pylos, Greece, on June 14. This was reported by the Greek broadcaster ERT. Greek relief has already brought 104 migrants to safety, none of them speak English. The search for the missing continues and it is feared that the death toll could grow further. At the time of the rescue, none of the migrants on board were equipped with a life jacket. The boat they were traveling on had sailed from Libya to Italy. It was the Italian authorities who alerted the Greek authorities of the shipwreck, around 2.30 in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. (LaPresse)

June 14, 2023 – Updated June 14, 2023 , 10:12 PM

