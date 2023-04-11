Home World Migrants, civil protection marquees for the reception of 700 people in Catania
World

by admin
by palermolive.it

The logistical operations for the assembly of two marquees to welcome the approximately 700 migrants arriving at the port of Catania began yesterday in the late evening. The regional civil protection, activated by the president of the Sicilian Region…

