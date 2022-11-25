Listen to the audio version of the article

Extraordinary Council of European Interior Ministers on immigration in Brussels. Italy – qualified sources explain – will present its position with respect to the programmatic guidelines contained in the 20-point Action Plan presented by the European Commission on 21 November. Italy, it is noted, does not present a point plan. The same sources underline that the convening of an extraordinary council and the draft Action Plan proposed by the European Commission represent «a sign of great attention to Italy’s needs. However, the situation requires us to act promptly.”

However, criticism of the Italian position continues to arrive from France: «If Italy does not take the ships and does not accept the law of the sea and the safer port, there is no reason for the countries that make the relocations to be France and Germany , who are the ones who welcome the ships and are the same ones who directly welcome migrants from Africa and Asia”, underlined the French Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin arriving at the extraordinary Council of European Ministers of the Interior in Brussels dedicated to the immigration.

Czech EU presidency: creating hotspots in Africa could be a solution

Opening centers for the identification and analysis of asylum applications in third countries and in Africa «is one of the possible solutions that we will offer. So we will open this topic. It has not yet been discussed but it is one of the possible solutions. This was stated by the Czech Minister of Internal Affairs, Vik Rakusan, upon his arrival at the extraordinary Council.

“What we also want to open but in December in the ordinary assembly is the theme of the harmonization of visas, for example, between the countries of the Western Balkans and the countries of the EU – he adds -. So we will be open to many possible solutions and today should be the basis of possible opinions of all countries for the debate, which we will have in December (8th) and which will be the last meeting under the Czech presidency. In the end we want to present particular concrete results and we will have concrete results.