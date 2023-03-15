BRUSSELS. The European Commission today adopted a communication presenting the strategic framework for European integrated border management (Eibm) for 5 years and a recommendation to member states on mutual recognition of return decisions and on accelerating returns. With this communication, the Commission defines the first multiannual strategic policy cycle on European integrated border management for the next 5 years. The key priorities of the Strategy have 15 essential components, such as: Border control, supported through large-scale IT and inter-agency cooperation to improve migration governance and crisis preparedness. This will be ensured using state-of-the-art infrastructure and effective surveillance, such as cameras and drones; coherent and comprehensive national and situational pictures, effective implementation of the European Border Surveillance System (EUROSUR) and robust risk analysis. EU information systems for the management of external borders (Schengen Information System, Entry/Exit System, Visa Information System and European Travel Information and Authorization System) and their interoperability will facilitate border crossing . Greater cooperation between all authorities at national and EU level is crucial to better understand, identify and respond to challenges at the EU’s external borders.

Search and rescue are a key component of integrated European border management. Most importantly, the need for coordination is a priority between flag states and coastal states, as is the need to develop best practices on timely and comprehensive information sharing. A common EU system for returns: Better coordination between national authorities and European agencies is a key component to improve returns. Member States can make full use of the support offered by Frontex for all stages of the return process. The Return Coordinator supported by the High Level Return Network will coordinate the implementation of the operational strategy for more effective returns.

Cooperation with third countries should be intensified to contribute to the development of third countries’ operational capacities in the fields of border control, risk analysis, return and readmission and the fight against smuggling. In this regard, particular attention will be paid to the Eastern and Southern Neighbourhood, alongside the third countries from and through which the main migratory routes head towards the EU. This contributes to the development of mutual and comprehensive migration partnerships with countries of origin and transit. Full respect for fundamental rights: the protection of EU borders must take place in full respect for fundamental rights. The actions of EU and national actors should be carried out in full compliance with EU law, including the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights and international law, including through effective monitoring mechanisms.