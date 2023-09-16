Migrants, EU mediator investigates respect for human rights in the agreement with Tunisia

Listen to the audio version of the article

The European Ombudsman, Emily O’Reilly, has opened an investigation into respect for human rights in the agreement signed by the EU and Tunisia on 16 July 2023. The mediator’s spotlight shines above all on the “pillar” of the agreement dedicated to mobility and migration, one of the most controversial in the agreement mediated by the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and signed by the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. O’Reilly reveals the “concerns” that have arisen about the agreement and asks the European Commission how it intends to guarantee respect for human rights under the agreement.

The three questions to the Commission and the clause on funds

The questions put forward by the Ombudsman to the Commission are three. In the order, the Ombudsman asks whether the Commission carried out a human rights impact assessment before signing the memorandum of understanding, whether it envisages a periodic review of the human rights impact of the actions taken under the agreement and whether the the provision of funds is compatible with European criteria. On this front, you also wonder whether the Commission has defined or wants to define criteria for the suspension of funding in the event of violations of human rights. Overall, the EU-Tunisia package establishes a total of over one billion in Brussels investments in favor of the North African country. A share of 105 million is intended exclusively for the management of migratory flows.

The controversy over the agreement with Tunis

The mediator’s investigation further heats up the debate on the memorandum of understanding signed in mid-July 2023, with the aim of creating a “model” for relations with North Africa in the management of migratory flows. The success of landings which was also recorded following his signature, with numbers rising between August and September, has revived the controversy over the effectiveness of an agreement already contested for the link with the Tunisian president Kais Saied, accused of autocratic and racist drifts in the leadership of a An increasingly shaky country. As O’Reilly reminds us, the agreements made by Brussels should be preceded by an “explicit human rights impact assessment” in its main policies and actions, “ideally before these actions begin and policies are implemented, for obvious reasons” .

