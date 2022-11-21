Listen to the audio version of the article

In view of the extraordinary Justice and Home Affairs Council of 25 November 2022, the Commission presents to the Council “an EU action plan divided into 20 points aimed at tackling the immediate and ongoing challenges” along the central Mediterranean route.

The EU Commission recommends, in its plan, to “promote discussions within the International Maritime Organization on the need for a specific framework and guidelines for vessels with particular attention to search and rescue activities, especially in the light of developments in the European context”.

«Today we present an Action Plan of immediate measures in the central Mediterranean in view of the extraordinary Council on Friday. We cannot manage migration on a case-by-case basis, boat by boat. It is possible to find structural solutions only by adopting our EU pact». This was written in a tweet by the vice president of the EU Commission, Margaritis Schinas, who has migration among her powers.

“I am satisfied with the contents of the ‘Action Plan for the Central Mediterranean’ announced by the European Commission in view of the Council of Interior Ministers scheduled for 25 November”. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi says it, underlining that the text “puts some important issues at the center of the discussion regarding the management of migratory flows and does so in the perspective already advocated by the Italian Government”. “I am convinced – he adds – that it is a valid track of common work”.