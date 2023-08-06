Migrants Find Solace in Soccer Tournament While Awaiting US Asylum Appointments

Title: Migrants Organize Copa América Soccer Tournament in Ciudad Juárez to Distract Themselves Amidst Asylum Wait

Migrants from eight different countries recently came together in the border city of Ciudad Juárez, northern Mexico, to compete in a soccer tournament named “Copa América.” Organized by the Ciudad Juárez Sports Institute, the event aimed to provide a distraction for the migrants while they awaited their appointments to cross into the United States. The tournament featured participants from El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Honduras, Cuba, and Venezuela, with the Venezuelan team emerging as the victorious champions.

Ciudad Juárez, situated in the Chihuahuan desert of Mexico, is the most populated city in the state of Chihuahua. Acting as a border and industrial hub, it forms part of a transnational metropolitan region with El Paso, Texas, boasting a population of approximately 2.5 million inhabitants.

The initiative was warmly received by the participating migrants, who saw it as an opportunity to temporarily escape the confinement and stress associated with their asylum-seeking process. By indulging in their love for soccer, the tournament helped momentarily alleviate the mental fatigue caused by the prolonged wait for their appointments.

José Alejandro Colina, a 26-year-old Venezuelan, expressed his appreciation for the event, stating, “I really like soccer. Maybe one gets out of the routine and the mind is distracted a bit due to so much confinement, so much stress from the appointment.” He added that he had relatives waiting for him in the United States and hoped that his appointment would come soon.

Joiner Uribe, another Venezuelan participant, echoed Colina’s sentiments, highlighting the importance of the tournament in providing a break from the monotonous routine and mental exhaustion caused by confinement. “For us, it is getting out of the routine to play sports; confinement causes mental fatigue,” Uribe explained.

The Ciudad Juárez Sports Institute played a crucial role in ensuring the success of the tournament by providing the soccer field, uniforms, trophy, and medical services. The event not only promoted a sense of camaraderie among migrants but also helped them stay mentally engaged during their wait for asylum requests.

Notably, the tournament also featured players from countries with limited soccer traditions, such as Cuba. As a result, the event further fostered cultural exchange and strengthened the bonds between participants of diverse nationalities.

Ciudad Juárez has faced significant challenges related to migration, with a tragic incident in March where a fire in a migrant detention center claimed the lives of 39 people. Initiatives such as the Copa América tournament demonstrate the resilience and determination of migrants to maintain a positive mindset and find solace amidst their difficult circumstances.

As the migrants continue to grapple with the stress of migration and the uncertainty of their future, events like the Copa América soccer tournament serve as a brief respite from their arduous journey, providing them with an outlet for camaraderie, distraction, and hope.

