Migrants, GB Court rejects government plan for refoulement in Rwanda

Stop by the English Court of Appeal to the Government’s program to deport illegal immigrants to Rwanda with a one-way ticket. The judges concluded that Kigali is not a safe asylum and that proceeding with the forced transfers would be a violation of Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which prohibits inhuman treatment and torture.

The verdict is a blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who has made the fight against illegal immigration one of his government’s priorities and who hoped to be able to start the first flights to Rwanda shortly. “I respect the Court but I totally disagree with its conclusions,” Sunak said, announcing that he intends to appeal to the Supreme Court. Last December, the High Court ruled that Rwanda’s controversial deportation program was legal, ruling that does not violate the UN Refugee Convention.

Unhcr, the UN agency for refugees, had appealed to the High Court together with a group of humanitarian associations and some asylum seekers from Sudan, Syria and Iran. Their lawyers argued that Rwanda cannot be considered a safe country because it does not protect the human rights of refugees, whom it has arbitrarily arrested or expelled in the past.

The Court of Appeal, by a majority, agreed that the Kigali authorities could send the migrants back to their countries of origin where they could be persecuted, imprisoned or killed. “I am convinced that the Government of Rwanda has provided the necessary guarantees that there is a risk that the migrants transferred there are sent to third countries”, objected Sunak, defending his strategy aimed at putting an end to the landings and curbing the gangs of people traffickers. Over 11,000 migrants have landed on English shores this year, while in 2022 nearly 46,000 people, a record number, had crossed the English Channel.

“The policy of this government is very simple,” Sunak said. It is this Government and this country that should decide who gets here, not the criminal gangs. And I’ll do everything I can to make that happen.”

