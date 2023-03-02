The German Minister of Transport Volker Wissing (FDP, Liberal Democratic Party), as revealed by German public television Ardintends to discourage the ability of German rescue organizations to operate in the Mediterranean. A goal that Wissing would like to achieve by tightening up i ship safety regulations, i.e. by no longer including vessels pursuing humanitarian activities in the category of “leisure craft”. Thus they should all be indifferently equipped with additional equipment to meet more stringent insurance criteria. However, for non-governmental organizations that use small boats, capable of getting into action quickly, the costs would be so high as to effectively prevent them from operating. “The regulation would have the effect of eliminating our boat from navigation. For people who find themselves in distress at sea, this means having one less vessel capable of rescuing them. It will result in many, many deaths,” he said Axel Steier of “Mission Lifeline”. And also Stephen Seyfert of “Reqship” confirmed that “the tightening of security requirements it would block us completely, because the higher expenses would not be financially bearable”.

In 2019 the former Minister of Transport Andrew Scheuer (CSU) had already tried to make it more difficult for private vessels flying the German flag to rescue them. But his proposal was rejected following an appeal from a naval rescue organization, which he won in court.

Although the Ministry of Transport has assured the German broadcaster that “the project does not aim to prevent the private help In the Mediterraneanbut to ensure its Work”, the ministerial intervention is in fact combined with an increasingly rigid policy in Europa against private naval rescue. An issue that also concerns Italy, where NGO ships for sea rescue can only access the port indicated to them by the authorities, even if it is not the closest one. With the effect of lengthening the journey to reach their destination and increasing costs for NGOs, reducing their frequency of intervention and, consequently, rescues.

The intent of the Minister Wissing it is therefore fully in line with the strengthening of borders external decided within the European Council extraordinary meeting of February 9-10, but it is also in direct conflict with the coalition contract of German government which specifies that “civil naval rescue must not be hindered”. For this the MEP of the Greens Erik Marquardt, has already announced the commitment to ensure that the pact is observed. The 67 dead, including 16 children, fished up off the coast of Calabria on 26 February they show that more and more refugees Syrians after the earthquake in Turkey – despite the agreements made by Ankara with Brussels on 18 March 2016 – they will try to join the EU in an irregular way. According to data Him reported by Ard in 2022 at least 2,406 people died or were missing along the Mediterranean routes.