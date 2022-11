LONDON. Unlike what happens between Italy and Francetoday London and Paris have reached an agreement on migrants, strongly supported by the British government after the wave of landings on the English coasts, a record this year with 40 thousand people arriving without going through conventional channels.

Basically, the United Kingdom the annual fee it will allocate to France to limit the departure of barges and rafts from the coasts of Calais and its surroundings: from 62.7 to 72 million euros.