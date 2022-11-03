Home World Migrants, Haftar’s message to the Meloni government: a fishing boat with almost 500 people
World

Migrants, Haftar’s message to the Meloni government: a fishing boat with almost 500 people

by admin
Migrants, Haftar’s message to the Meloni government: a fishing boat with almost 500 people

They set sail a few days after the settlement of Giorgia Meloni at Palazzo Chigi. It’s not a casuality. The ship that departed from the coast of Cyrenaica, not far from Tobruk, is a sort of warning to the right-wing government launched by Khalifa Haftarthe Libyan warlord who continues to carry out his power maneuvers on both sides of the Mediterranean.

See also  Global Epidemic Updates[September 26]: German Chancellor Scholz tested positive for the new crown virus provider Financial Associated Press

You may also like

Use, rights or the shopping cart: women’s dilemma...

Ukraine: civilians evacuated and houses requisitioned by the...

China, 3-year-old child dies of gas leak in...

Ukraine, the photo of the day

“Done”. The case of Liz Truss’s cell phone...

Iran, an imam killed in Zahedan. Protests in...

Mining resources are tightened! The “Lithium Triangle” seeks...

Aie: gas alarm only postponed, act immediately or...

Pope Francis in Bahrain, appeal for rights and...

Pakistan: attack on former premier Imran Khan, injured...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy