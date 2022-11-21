The European action plan for the central Mediterranean takes shape and, at least in part, takes into account the requests that Italy will bring to the table of the extraordinary meeting of EU interior ministers in Brussels on 25 November. Precisely in view of that meeting, the European Commission announced this morning the lines of the plan which is divided into twenty points. And that welcomes Italy’s request for help, starting from the assumption of the increase in irregular arrivals in the EU.

Code of conduct for humanitarian vessels to be re-discussed with the international maritime authorities, involvement of flag states, implementation and relaunch of the redistribution plan for migrants already signed in June and funding for repatriations, the pillars of the European plan that the Minister of Interno Piantedosi considers it a good starting point in view of the negotiations that will open on Friday in Brussels.

“I am very satisfied – commented Piantedosi – in particular I am referring to the sharing of the need for more intense cooperation with the countries of origin and transit of migratory flows, also through the implementation of specific European investment programs in those territories. Very much the reference to an implementation of the solidarity mechanism adopted last June is significant, in consideration of the fact that its concrete application, up to now, has given absolutely insufficient results for Italy. Equally important is the aspect relating to greater coordination of search and rescue activities in the SAR areas, which provides, as requested by Italy for some time, a role also for flag states”.

While emphasizing that structural solutions will only be found through an agreement on the whole set of asylum and migration reforms currently under negotiation, the Commission is proposing a number of operational measures to address the immediate and ongoing challenges along the route migration of the central Mediterranean.

The action plan proposes a series of 20 measures articulated around three pillars which will be carried forward by the EU and its member states. They are designed to reduce irregular and unsafe migration, provide solutions to emerging search and rescue challenges and enhance solidarity balanced by accountability between Member States. “We cannot manage migration on a case-by-case basis, boat by boat. Structural solutions can only be found through the adoption of our EU pact”, explains the vice president of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas.

Obligation to rescue but clarity on the conduct of private vessels

The EU reiterates the obligation of sea rescue for anyone but observes that the rules of action for humanitarian ships need to be reviewed and the involvement of flag states is needed. “The legal obligation to rescue and ensure the safety of life at sea is clear, regardless of the circumstances that lead people into a situation of hardship. Saving lives is always the first obligation, but there are many challenges here. The current situation of private ships operating at sea is a scenario that still lacks sufficient clarity”.

Investments in North Africa: 580 million euros

“It is currently expected that at least €580 million for the period 2021-2023 under Ndici-Global Europe and other instruments will be used through multi-country regional programming for migration support to partners in North Africa, together with bilateral EU programs with individual countries.This support is further strengthened through a Team Europe approach to migration and mobility and through opportunities to boost economic growth, jobs and prosperity in the region under the plan and investment for the southern neighbourhood,” explained EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson.