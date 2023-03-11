A video that upsets the cards in the hands of all those who had criticized the government of Giorgia Meloni on the shipwreck that took place in front of the Cutro beach, an event in which at least 73 people lost their lives (another body was found during the day) . On the evening of Saturday 25 February, the Eagle 1 aircraft of Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, also shot a video as well as signaling the presence at sea of ​​a boat traveling in a good state of buoyancy in the Ionian.

As reported by Ansa, viewing the images, no elements emerged that could suggest that there was a dangerous situation. The video lasts several minutes, with the Frontex plane making several overflights over the boat heading towards the Italian coast: the boat can be seen sailing without any problems and no migrants are noticed on board. Elements that were shared with all the subjects involved and which, at that moment, did not give evidence of a boat full of migrants or a situation of distress. The images are an element that denies many of the reconstructions of the left on the story.