Migrants, “in Italy they risk violations of human rights”. The Dutch Council of State accepts the appeals of two asylum seekers

The Dutch Secretary of State will no longer be able to postpone i asylum seekers in Italy because in our country there is “a real risk that, beyond their will and choices, foreign citizens end up in a situation of far-reaching material deprivation when they are transferred to Italy, which prevents them from satisfying the most important basic needs, such as shelter, food and running water”, writes the Dutch State Council in a judgment of 26 April 2023where it declares illegitimate two decisions of the administrative courts that had ordered the transfer of two asylum seekers on the basis of the Dublin regulation. It is not the first time in a European country that foreigners have appealed against the application of the regulation, which identifies the State of first entry into the European Union as the one responsible for assessing applications for international protection. But the regulation is based on “mutual trust between Member States”, which is based on the presumption that all EU countries are “safe for third-country nationals” and which guarantee an equal level of protection of fundamental rights. But in Italy this is not the case. Word of our government, which has suspended “Dublin transfers” to Italy.

The decision of the Dutch judges – The Administrative Law Division of the Dutch State Council has ruled on the cases of a Nigerian citizen and another man who claims to be Eritrean. The first applied for asylum in Italy three times and then in the Netherlands. The other, who also entered Europe through Italy, had not applied for asylum. The Secretary of State had rejected the asylum applications of the two applicants with the intention of transfer both in Italy, the competent country. Decision which the two had opposed, arguing that the situation of the applicants in Italy violates human rights. Today the Council of State agreed with them, holding that the transfer would have exposed them to the violation of their rights and in particular of article 3 of the ECHR and article 4 of the EU card. Thus obliging the Secretary of State not to transfer foreign citizens and to include them in the national asylum procedure. Not really good news for the Dutch conservative government, which shares with Italy the need to strengthen i controls at external borders of the EU but has completely different ideas on the distribution of quotas of asylum seekers.

The Dutch sentence and the Italian circular – In support of their arguments, the two applicants brought a circular of the Dublin Unit of the Italian Ministry of the Interior which, with a unilateral decision, last December 5th communicated to all the “Dublin Units” of the other countries the temporary suspension, starting from the following day, of the so-called “Dublin transfers” to Italy. The reason? “Sudden technical reasons related to the unavailability of reception facilities”. More precisely, says the Dutch sentence, in the circular “the Italian authorities explain that the need to suspend the transfers derives from the high influx of asylum seekers“. In short, an emergency. Which in the meantime, on 11 March, was also declared by the government, except for a subsequent step back by the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi: “There is no alarm, but a technically understood state of emergency“. Meanwhile, the request for suspension of Dublin transfers remains. Indeed, Italy renewed it on January 4, confirming that “the lack of reception facilities persisted”, and then again on January 27 and February 7. Then silence: “no further information from Italy” has arrived since 7 February, the Dutch Secretary of State told the judges. A behavior, that of Italy, which violates the international obligations at the basis of the Dublin regulation.

The numbers of the “Dubliners” – The unilateral decision of Italy, and the consequent sentence of the Dutch Council of State, certainly cannot favor dialogue with the countries of Northern Europe, which have always been reluctant to revise the European standards and the Dublin regulation itself in favor of the countries of first entrance like ours. Assuming that there is no migrant alarm for now, as Piantedosi himself declared, Italy does not even have the numbers to accuse the other member states of doing too little. Compared to many other European countries we have a low number of applicants per population. Between 2012 and 2021, in fact, there was in Italy one applicant for every 100 inhabitants, as it puts us 15th in Europe. Before us also the same Netherlandswith a ratio of 1.15 out of 100, the France with 1.28 his 100, the Germania with 2.72 applicants out of 100, but also the Greece which exceeds 3 and the Sweden which goes beyond 4. As for the applicants who, having entered Europe from Italy, other EU states want to send us off, not even in this case do we make too many efforts. In 2021, in fact, the “Dublined” asylum seekers that Italy has welcomed back have just been 1,462 is 19,936 requests from other European countries. The recent decision to suspend these transfers altogether is another step, a partnership we demand but do not contribute to. As for the reception system under pressure, how ilfattoquotidiano.it wrote several times, continues to be managed in an emergency logic, with most of the places available in the extraordinary reception centers managed by the prefectures and less than 3 places out of 10 entrusted to the Sai Network, the widespread reception projects activated by the municipalities and the third sector, which work better but we never really wanted to implement. Nor can we tell our European partners that we take in more refugees than they do. Not even this is true: Italy is permanently below the European average.