Migrants in Mexico offer to help rebuild hurricane-ravaged Acapulco

Migrants in Tapachula, Mexico, have expressed their willingness to travel to the hurricane-devastated area of Acapulco to assist in the reconstruction efforts. The call for assistance came from hundreds of migrants from countries including Colombia, Venezuela, and Nicaragua, who showed solidarity with the people of Mexico. The migrants, who possess skills such as bricklaying, foremanship, mechanics, and farming, believe their expertise can be utilized in helping the affected municipalities in Guerrero. The offer came amidst heavy rain caused by a tropical depression, to which the migrants responded with a vigil and prayers for the residents of Guerrero. The migrants have registered themselves and are now awaiting the decision of the Mexican government regarding their transfer to Guerrero. Yuris Yosaira Pastrano, a migrant from Guatemala, expressed her willingness to work and support Acapulco, stating that they are ready to do whatever is asked of them. She requested the Mexican government to provide the necessary resources, including food, shelter, and documentation for their temporary stay in the state. Gerson Linares, another Guatemalan migrant who was planning to reach the northern border, also decided to join the group of migrants willing to assist in Guerrero, as he personally experienced similar disasters in his own country. Linares expressed their desire to help the affected people, emphasizing that they are humble and suffering individuals who need an opportunity to support others. The migrants are set to depart on their journey in a caravan on Monday.

