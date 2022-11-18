TOULON – Out of the 234 shipwrecked people disembarked in Toulon from the Ocean Viking humanitarian ship, 123 are subject to a “refusal of entry” in France: this is what the Paris Interior Ministry says, Gerald Darmanin.

The Elysium criticizes Italy and evokes “an ugly gesture” by the government led by Giorgia Meloni on the case of the Ocean Viking migrants. But “the important thing – he specifies – is to continue the cooperation and not stop there”.

And also: “The people who landed in Toulon will be deducted from the number we welcome this year” as part of the solidarity mechanism “with Italy”, is indicated in the president’s entourage Emmanuel Macron.

In recent days, the Italian interior minister, Matteo Piantedosihad launched soothing messages towards the transalpine Parisian: “I’m sorry I wasn’t able to meet him here in Wiesbaden – underlined the head of the Interior Ministry at the G7 on security – but the opportunity will soon come and I really have never had any differences with France nor have we intended to create any. Just as there has never been any doubt that Italy will continue to act within the framework of European rules, nor has anyone here asked us to do so”.