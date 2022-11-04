Listen to the audio version of the article

After the Italy-Germany tensions, Europe is moving on the migrant case. “We told Italy, and we say it together with Germany, that if that humanitarian ship (Ocean Viking) is welcomed in Italy, we too will welcome part of the migrants, women and children, so that Italy does not have to take load alone of the burden of this arrival of migrants ”: said the French Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, interviewed this morning by RMC-BFMTV.

On Thursday evening, the Italian Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, spoke on the sidelines of the G7 meeting underway in Muenster, Germany. «Europe – he had said – must take on the great problems on the basis of the principle of subsidiarity and one of the great problems is precisely immigration. Europe needs to collectively take on the problem. Italy has 7,000 kilometers of coastline, which are not only the border of our country but also of the European Union. It is a problem that affects everyone. So we need to collaborate ».

“I also asked the Balkan countries to collaborate in this direction, not just those that are part of the European Union. And so we ask Europe to join forces, because only together can we solve this problem ”, added Tajani.

Meloni: “Defense of the EU’s external border is a priority for Italy”

On the sidelines of Thursday’s meetings in Brussels, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also returned to the theme of migrants. “We talked – said Meloni – of migratory flows and a change in the point of view of Italy’s position, so that priority becomes a priority already foreseen in European regulations, which is the defense of external borders”.

“It is a very delicate and important subject – he added – on which I found ears willing to listen”.