Home » Migrants latest news. Migrant massacre today at the center of Tajani’s mission in the United Arab Emirates
World

Migrants latest news. Migrant massacre today at the center of Tajani’s mission in the United Arab Emirates

by admin
Migrants latest news. Migrant massacre today at the center of Tajani’s mission in the United Arab Emirates

Europa

While the search for the missing persons continues, a video taken by a member of the first commercial vessel that approached the migrant fishing boat wrecked in Greece would challenge the Hellenic Coast Guard’s version: the sea is calm and the fishing boat appears to be stationary. The issue of migrants will be at the center of Tajani’s mission in the United Arab Emirates today

Migrants, shipwreck Greece: the search for the missing continues

  • Survivors taken to reception center north of Athens

    Migrant survivors of the shipwreck taken to a center north of Athens

  • Greek coastguard saves 12 Pakistanis

    Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif announced that the Pakistani embassy in Athens had identified 12 Pakistanis rescued by the Greek coastguard, adding that the diplomatic headquarters is in contact with the Greek authorities for further updates.

    The Pakistan National Assembly has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident and punishment for those who committed this heinous act to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future. “Deceiving innocent people and taking them abroad is a reprehensible act,” said Assembly spokesman Raja Pervez Ashraf.

  • Video denies Greek Coast Guard: the sea was calm and the fishing boat stationary

    While the search for the missing persons continues, a video taken by a member of the first commercial vessel that approached the migrant fishing boat wrecked in Greece would challenge the Hellenic Coast Guard’s version: the sea is calm and the fishing boat appears to be stationary. The issue of migrants will be at the center of Tajani’s mission in the United Arab Emirates today

    A still image taken from a Defense Line video shows the boat full of migrants wrecked at sea (Ansa)

You may also like

Usa-China, the meeting between Blinken and Qin Gang-...

“Bird Machine” will be Sparklehorse’s posthumous album

In Kosovo, the special police make the situation...

What does Jennifer Aniston eat | Entertainment

Because for me the European project remains an...

What to see in Trapani in a weekend

The major traffic accident in Canadian history and...

MotoGP, Bezzecchi ends warm-up on top ahead of...

Udinese News | Deulofeu has an enigma to...

The New Zealand Fazerdaze will perform in Barcelona...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy