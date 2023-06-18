Migrants latest news. Migrant massacre today at the center of Tajani’s mission in the United Arab Emirates

While the search for the missing persons continues, a video taken by a member of the first commercial vessel that approached the migrant fishing boat wrecked in Greece would challenge the Hellenic Coast Guard’s version: the sea is calm and the fishing boat appears to be stationary. The issue of migrants will be at the center of Tajani’s mission in the United Arab Emirates today
Survivors taken to reception center north of Athens
Greek coastguard saves 12 Pakistanis
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif announced that the Pakistani embassy in Athens had identified 12 Pakistanis rescued by the Greek coastguard, adding that the diplomatic headquarters is in contact with the Greek authorities for further updates.
The Pakistan National Assembly has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident and punishment for those who committed this heinous act to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future. “Deceiving innocent people and taking them abroad is a reprehensible act,” said Assembly spokesman Raja Pervez Ashraf.
Video denies Greek Coast Guard: the sea was calm and the fishing boat stationary
