Migrants, Paris tries to take measures: “Darmanin did not want to ostracize Italy”

Véran: “Italy and France intimately linked” “We continue to work with the Italians – clarified Véran on the microphones of Cnews -. We discuss with the Italians, they adore politics, but they assume the choices they have made and want to be left free to make their choices. That’s perfectly fine because they don’t we intend to do otherwise. Italy admits many, most of the boats and then we work systematically with the Italians for distribution rules. So we are intimately linked by our history, by economic, social, cultural, but also migratory challenges”.

Minister Pannier-Runacher: “There will be no problems with Italy” Even the Minister of Energy Transition Agnes Pannier-Runacher tries to tone down by declaring to the Lci TV station: “I don’t think Darmanin’s words will create a problem with Italy. The situation is complex and those who promise miracles are hucksters “.

The head of the Budget: “This incident will be overcome” Budget Minister Gabriel Attal took the same line, declaring on BfmTv television: “This incident will remain behind us because France needs Italy too much and Italy needs France too much”.

Beaune: “No lessons for the Italians” On a less accommodating line, the Minister of Education Pap Ndiaye, who told France info: “Paris must not apologize to Italy but rather re-establish a serene dialogue. The Treaty of the Quirinale remains a compass”. While the Minister of Transport Clement Beaune declares: “France does not teach the Italians a lesson on immigration. We have repeatedly proposed bilateral and European cooperation to Italy to resolve this issue. On migrations there is no solution that does not pass for European cooperation”.

Tajani: “Paris has understood the gravity of Darmain’s words, but communication is not enough” “The words pronounced by the French government spokesman go in the direction of those who have understood that they have made a serious mistake, that they have offended the Italian government”. Thus Antonio Tajani commented on the words Véran. “We are not a far-right government – underlined the foreign minister who had asked Paris to apologize for Darmain’s remarks defined as a gratuitous and vulgar insult -. Some tones can be spared and I hope they are only the words of a minister in the electoral campaign. We have no desire to interrupt relations with France”.

“There will be remedial measures, I hope that France will decide who should do it, I hope they distance themselves. But the press release was not enough, it was very lukewarm”, added Tajani. “The disappointment of the French government is understandable but the offenses were so strong that they deserved a response – he explained -. Darmanin did everything wrong with that intervention, because it was meaningless and did not respond to the truth. Italy is doing its best everything to address the migration issue but European and UN action is needed”.

