The frost continues between France and Italy at the G7 on security in Germany, in the cloister of Eberbach. A bilateral confrontation with France “is not envisaged”, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi told La Stampa as he arrived at the early morning meeting. French counterpart Gérald Darmanin, moreover, did not show up for today’s appointment, sending his undersecretary Sonia Backès. He is engaged in the National Assembly, explains the undersecretary.

The theme of migration “is not on the agenda” and there is no bilateral on the agenda, he underlined. Meetings of this delicacy, moreover, are usually held between counterparts and peers. The hosts, the Germans, could mediate between France and Germany. The German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser proposes herself as a mediator between Italy and France. “We always try to mediate in Europe as best we can” and “we are always engaged in the search for European solutions”, said Faeser, answering a question on the tensions between Paris and Rome.

In the meantime, the bilateral agreement between Italy and Germany ended “in a climate of partnership”, according to sources close to the German government. On the German side “there is an intention to collaborate within the EU on migration and security”. On the German and Italian sides, the intention is firm to keep faith with the June agreement on the solidarity mechanism.

Meanwhile, what emerges is that Italy has confirmed that it wants to abide by EU rules, without proceeding alone, on migrants, and Germany, therefore, has reiterated once again that it wants to keep faith with the solidarity mechanism. Piantedosi allegedly said “several times” that Italy “doesn’t intend to proceed alone” on migrants, while minister Faeser stressed that Berlin will honor its commitments, its solidarity mechanism.

Both ministers stressed that returns must be more efficient, an interest that Germany and Italy share. Furthermore, closer cooperation with African countries is needed, it was highlighted. “Full convergence for common initiatives in order to govern migratory flows”, reads a tweet from the Interior Ministry.

The spokesman of the EU Commission, Eric Mamer, explained that “the action plan on migrants will be proposed in good time for the next Internal Affairs Council”. The ordinary Internal Affairs Council is expected next December 8th but EU executive sources do not rule out the possibility that an extraordinary ministerial meeting on the dossier may be convened first.