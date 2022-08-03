Rome – Perhaps there is a way to defuse Giorgia Meloni, the possible next Italian prime minister who is frightening Europe. On a predictably hot topic of the electoral campaign, immigration, in Paris, Berlin and Brussels they have been working for months. And in the three capitals the most important agreement for years has been negotiated and closed in recent weeks. Before the end of August – and the last mile of the Italian electoral campaign – thousands of migrants landed on the Italian, Greek or Spanish coasts will be relocated to 22 countries, and not only the EU: there are also Iceland, Switzerland and others Schengen partner.