A Ionian rock 650 migrants arrived aboard a 30-metre fishing boat from Libya escaping all control. They are all men, they come from Syria, Pakistan, Egypt and Bangladesh, and they traveled for about five days before entering the port and crashing into another vessel used in a previous arrival. The refugees, who are all said to be in good health conditions, have currently been accommodated in one of the areas of the port of Locride near the tensile structure which temporarily houses other people arriving with the landings of recent days.

Migrants, 1,500 people have arrived in the last 5 days Only in the port of

Ionian rock1,500 people have arrived in the last five days. On land, immediately after the arrival of the boat, the device of the Prefecture of Reggio Calabria was activated, which involves personnel from the Red Cross, Civil Protection and Doctors Without Borders, waiting for better arrangements to be made.

New arrivals in Reggio Calabria from Lampedusa In the evening, the Diciotti ship will arrive at the port of Reggio Calabria, with about 600 migrants on board. Of these, most were transferred from the Lampedusa hotspot, a small group was rescued at sea.

Lampedusa, Louise Michel: “We will do everything to counter the arrest” “We will take all necessary steps to combat this shutdown.” The NGO Louise Michel says it in a tweet, whose ship is under administrative detention. “180 people disembarked in Lampedusa on Saturday morning after four of our rescue actions: The crew had previously responded to several calls for help from a Frontex aircraft. On Sunday afternoon we received the official notification that the vessel will be grounded for 20 days for violation of the new Italian decree law,” concludes the tweet.



