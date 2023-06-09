Migrants seize Turkish ship, the Navy frees it. Crosetto: “The hijackers captured”

Italia The crew of the Turkish merchant Galata Seaways (22 people) which had departed from the port of Topcular, Turkey, on June 7 and was bound for France, was attacked.

3′ of reading

The attempted seizure by armed assailants on the bridge of a Turkish cargo ship and the SOS launched by Turkish sailors. And shortly after the men of the San Marco Marine Brigade descending from helicopters to neutralize the group of irregular migrants who had attempted to hijack the ship. The special operation in the Tyrrhenian Sea, off the coast of Naples, managed to avert the attack of about fifteen migrants, probably coming from the Middle Eastern route, who became pirates in a few seconds.

They have all been traced immigrants on board the hijacked Turkish ship: there are 15 people, 13 men and two women. Responding to questions from the financiers and agents of the Naples flying squad, they reported that they were of Syrian, Afghan and Iraqi nationality. Investigators are now working to figure out which of them took part in the hijacking.

The Turkish ship with 22 people on board which the hijacking was attempted did not dock in the port of Naples, but stopped in the harbor, not far from Castel dell’Ovo. At this stage, the task of the forces of order who have come on board is, by delegation from the Naples prosecutor’s office, to reconstruct the incident. The investigation will be delegated to the police station and the Guardia di Finanza. A police force device was deployed in the port area of ​​Naples. The situation is kept under control by the prefecture, for the aspects within its competence.

Coordinating the investigations into the hijacking attempt is Naples deputy prosecutor Enrica Parascandolo. The investigations, according to what has been learned, aim to shed light on what happened, first of all to determine the exact place where the seizure took place which will then determine the territorial jurisdiction of the investigators.

Crosetto: captured the hijackers of the Turkish ship

“The ship’s hijackers have been captured. Everything ended well.” Defense Minister Guido Crosetto wrote it on Twitter, adding: «My congratulations to the guys from the San Marco Battalion, the policemen and the financiers, who concluded a splendid operation in collaboration. Everyone for his part. Well done!».

The news of the operation was given in the late afternoon by the minister himself. Intervened at the “Forum in masseria” interviewed by Bruno Vespa. the minister said that “the Italian special forces, stationed in Brindisi, are freeing a Turkish ship with 22 crew members seized by about 15 migrants who were on board the vessel off the coast of Naples”.

To be attacked is the crew of the Turkish freighter Galata Seawayswhich had departed from the port of Topcular, Turkey on June 7 and was headed to France at the port of call of Sete where the arrival was scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday 10 June. At the height of the Gulf of Naples, from the layout of the route which is obtained from specialized sites, a clear deviation from the foreseen route can be seen.

off Capri the men of the San Marco Brigade intervened on the Turkish ship, descending from two Navy helicopters, to regain control after the 15 illegal immigrants, once discovered, created riots. The intervention of the special forces of the San Marco Battalion took place with the support of the naval units of the Guardia di Finanza of Naples, which in turn intervened “to ensure a security framework”.

Crew safe

All Galata Seaways crew were secured on the bridge, then Special Forces checked for other stowaways on board.

Attackers used white weapons

The migrants who seized the vessel were illegal immigrants hiding on board the vessel bound for France. As far as has been learned, the stormtroopers had some white weapons. The commander of the Turkish ship gave the alarm and asked for help. The Guardia di Finanza and the Capitaneria guaranteed safety at sea, while the special forces intervened directly on board.

View on breakinglatest.news