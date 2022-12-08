Four volumes of violence, human rights violations, illegal practices. Over 3 thousand pages of testimonies, collected by the independent experts of the Border violence monitoring network commissioned by the group of the Left in the European Parliament (The Left), published in Black Book of pushbacks 2022. A sadly expanded version of the first study published in 2020. “As members of the European Parliament we hoped not to have to produce a new edition containing new testimonies of the daily violence faced by women, men and children in transit at the internal and external borders of the European Union”, they explain. Nevertheless.

Agreement with Libya on migrants: Salvini, Minniti and Mogherini denounced in The Hague for “crimes against humanity” by our correspondent Tonia Mastrobuoni

30 November 2022



The black book of rejections contains over 1600 stories collected since 2017 of “people on the move”, people or groups in transit for various reasons (including climate change, political conflicts, terrorism, organized crime have left their country of origin ), traveling migrants who have been stopped and, without having the time to apply for asylum as international law would allow, deported to another country. Not without first undergoing any form of abuse. Physical and psychological. In the fifteen countries covered by the investigation, Austria, Italy, Greece, Slovenia, Croatia, Poland, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Albania, it happened 25,000 times. An absolutely lower figure than the real one, considering the difficulty in collecting data.



Milena Zajovic, Mika, Malin Bjork, Anne-Sophie Pelletier, Cornelia Ernst, Kostas Arvanitis and Hope Barker (BVMN)

Over the past five years, pushbacks have become an important, but unofficial, part of the migration regime of EU countries. A term initially thought to define what happened in 2016 along the borders of Hungary and Croatia with Serbia, after the closure of the Balkan route, but then extended to expulsion practices on the Greek-Turkish borders up to the Slovenian and Italian borders. “A real method that must no longer be considered the set of a few accidents caused by a few bad apples but a damaged orchard in which violence, torture and humiliation not only grow but are normalized”, explain from The Left.

Violence in “no man’s land”

Six common types of torture and treatment used during pushbacks emerged from the study: excessive and disproportionate use of force; use of electric guns; obligation to take off clothes; threats and violence through firearms; inhuman and degrading treatment inside police cars and inside police stations. In all countries there have been cases of beatings with batons, punches, kicks, metal rods, tree branches and threats with police dogs. Violence practiced by groups of agents that can last for hours. Of the 4040 testimonies collected in 2021 (for a total of around 11 thousand people) the percentage of subjects who declared that they had not suffered violence was 5.6. There is also a growing number of disputed border regions, called neutral zones or no man’s lands, which become places of torture of people “on the move”. In the last two years, 773 testimonies have been collected for a total of 16,138 people involved, of these in 2021 54% also involved minors, while in 2022 only 42% of the testimonies involved minors.



Irish MP Claire Daly shows a picture of the violence in the Chamber

The consequences of Covid

The arrival of the pandemic and the lockdowns contributed to making the last two years particularly crucial, as emerges from the testimonies, when for health reasons most of the staff of the large NGOs left the borders, creating dangerous gaps in the assistance to migrants who, excluded from the provisions in force in the various countries and far from the eyes of the citizens, continued to move to survive. Not only. The absence of the main NGOs – but there are numerous volunteer doctors left to supervise – has also led to the absence of surveillance and therefore to an increase in violence and deterrence techniques, including prolonged beatings, hair shaving, the obligation to undressing, sexual assaults, attacks by police dogs, unauthorized medical treatment, use of stun guns.

In this period there have been increasingly sophisticated methods of torture particularly on the Croatian and Greek borders including rapes and people being thrown into waterways often with their hands still tied, being forced to take off their clothes while remaining in freezing temperatures as in the case of nineteen people death of cold near the river Evros.

Little Ali and Elaheh in Bosnia, in the former concentration camp now home to refugees: “Europe rejects us” by our correspondent Fabio Tonacci

05 December 2021



The war in Ukraine and the double standard

Il Black Book of pushbacks it also tells how since February 2022, with the start of the war in Ukraine, a new migrant emergency has crossed Europe. Nearly 8 million people have sought protection, finding a European Union that has proven its existence with the launch of temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees. But not for the young Russians and Chechens who fled to the other side of the war, running into the same methods of refoulement documented by the Border violence monitoring network. A particularly evident contrast in Poland, a country that welcomed Ukrainian refugees but which only a year earlier escalated the violence on the border with Belarus with serious human rights violations that led to the death of at least 19 migrants. “The war in Ukraine has shown that Europe can and knows how to respond to the migrant emergency but we do not find the same attitude towards people who flee their countries”, reads the text.

World Refugee Day: “600,000 migrants trapped in Libya” by Alessandra Ziniti

June 20, 2022



Italia

Over forty pages of the “black book” are dedicated to the collection of testimonies that took place in the Italian territory. In particular, the conditions of deprivation of personal freedom of migrants confined to quarantine ships during the Covid period and continued even after the end of the state of emergency are denounced. Attention is also devoted to the situation of the external borders between Italy and Libya, to the renewal of the “memorandum” and to the positions of the new government. The growth of the “Adriatic route” is also reported with the increase in arrivals on the coast of Calabria and Puglia, above all of Afghan, Syrian, Pakistani, Bengali and Kurdish citizens. Among the testimonies collected (29 for a total of 68 people involved since 2019) in over 50% of cases the use of violence with hands or batons was recorded and in over 25% of cases theft of personal items, insults, exposure to the weather. In 44.8% of the cases there was an asylum request and in 26.6% of the cases minors were involved. There are no reports of deprivation of medical care while very often the people arrested are detained, deprived of food or water, photographed and registered with fingerprints. They are almost always not made available to interpreters.

Migrants, rights and reforms: this is why Europe fears Meloni’s victory by Tonia Mastrobuoni

03 August 2022



The witness

Among the testimonies collected by the NGO that deals with “people on the move” in Italy is that of two Afghan minors who arrived in the port of Bari from Greece inside a truck loaded onto a ferry. Discovered by what they describe as “border policemen” in green uniforms and Greek agents said they were stripped naked, handcuffed and taken to the port police station where they were slapped and insulted. “They were yelling at us, we didn’t understand what they were saying but it sounded like bad words”. On various occasions the two ask to be able to apply for asylum in Italy for political reasons by showing a document written in Italian but the agents ignore it. “I want to stay here, I want to go to a centre, I want to take asylum here. I asked so many times not to send me back to Greece but the police didn’t listen to me and didn’t answer me. They just took us back to the ferry.” The two say they were forced to sign documents without knowing what was written and without the help of an interpreter. Their requests for food, water and public toilets have been ignored. Then they were brought back on board the ship where they were locked in a dark and cold room, with a bottle of water, some biscuits and no toilet “that’s why we had to do our business in the room”. Once they arrive, they are picked up by Greek agents who slap them and lock them in a room for four hours, always without being able to go to the bathroom. Then taken to a police station where they find a toilet. Finally, still without interpreters, they are forced to sign an expulsion order with the obligation to leave Greece in three months.

Doctors Without Borders leaves Poland: “They forbid us access to border areas to help migrants” 06 January 2022



Frontex

This is just one of thousands of refoulement testimonies collected. And it’s not even one of the most violent. The practice has also tragically become notorious in connection with the illegal activities of Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard agency. Accusations for which the director of the agency Fabrice Leggeri resigned last April and the EU Parliament refused approval of the Frontex budget. “We would have liked that, following the resignation of the Executive Director of Frontex, the new management would respect the regulation by withdrawing funding and suspending its operations in all Member States ‘where there are violations of fundamental rights or international protection obligations related to’ activities that cause concern because of their serious nature or because they may persist”. We would have liked Member States to limit themselves to respecting and implementing EU and international law in allowing women, men and children to seek asylum on the territory of the European Union” , the MPs of The Left explain in the book. Now the theme of the future of the agency, directed ad interim by the Latvian vice president Aija Kalnayabecomes very topical, pending the definition of the new management whose three candidates (Teresija Gras, Hans Leijtens it’s the same Kalnaya) were heard by the European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE).