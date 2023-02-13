The migrations they make history and history is made up of migrations. Mobility is constitutive of humanity because life is nothing more than a series of paths invented over time. History strives to tell what every day is written in the sand before it is deleted by the wind. These are the dreams that, betrayed, stolen or confiscated with impunity by the global police system, survive and are handed down to future generations. Migrants, often without realizing it, are the dramatic craftsmen and prophets of migrations. For this reason, without causing upheavals, protests and grievances worthy of the name have for years now been the subject of deportations. Just go on the net and write this sinister word combined with the Algeria of the military, gas and oil to quickly find an impressive series of news on the subject.

They are synonyms of the verb to deport, a transitive verb (which is said of a verb that does not exhaust the action itself but extends it to an “object”) to exile, ban, confine, relegate, depose, proscribe, transfer by force. Everything is said because the verb ‘transits’ on the other, exactly, like ‘bargaining commodity’. It is only because the other is reducible to an ‘object’ that history has sadly made the deportations famous and current. They were applied on a large scale in Europe during World War II and onwards apply everywhere.

“The deportations of Africans from Algeria to Niger continue in chaotic and even deadly conditions.” It is written on the site of ‘Meltingpot‘ of last January 4, Algeria, the UN accuses: migrants deported and abandoned in the desert on the border with Niger on 21 May 2018. The same site recalls that at least 10,000 migrants have been abandoned since September. The deportations from Algeria continue on a large scale while the operations of repatriation to the countries of origin have been considerably slowed down, reports the site italy24.press, of January 3 of this year. Algiers deports migrants to the desert and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) denounces it. According to the organization some have been abandoned by traffickers, others have been deported by the Algerian authorities. Referred missionary magazine site, Africa’. This verb comes from the Latin deportare, present active infinitive of deporto, “to take away”.

In the age of slaveryin the Sahel and elsewhere in Africa, people were ‘taken away’ by the millions since continent. We continued with the ‘taking away’ of the sovereignty of peoples with colonialism and then with neocolonialism which is perpetuated under other guises by the current élite in power. In these decades the geopolitics of poverty they have conspired to ‘take away’ the future of the Continent’s youth.

“There are thousands i ghosts in the desert on the border with Libya. African and Asian migrants and refugees taken from Libyan prisons and expelled to the Sahara. Their fate is unknown. The complaint comes from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights which published the report in November ‘Unsafe and Undignified’, insecure and deprived of dignity. In 2019 and 2020, it received reports of 7,500 arbitrary expulsions of migrants and asylum seekers in Sudan, Niger and Chad. Underestimated number, says the study, due to the impossibility of obtaining reliable data. In December or January 2020 alone, there were over a thousand desert expulsions from Libya to Niger. Migrants are picked up from centers and taken to collection centers from which border patrol units deport them”. It’s the newspaper to come who published this news some time ago.

All deportation, therefore, arises from ‘taking away’ what constitutes the most precious thing a person possesses: the wish of a different world. A world that favors the importation of goods and capital, the export of raw materials and young people as ‘merchandise’ to be traded, can only use deportation as a government strategy. And it is precisely this system that migrants reveal, denounce and, in their own way, they defeat.